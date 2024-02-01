Historic $200 Million Powerball Jackpot Split: The Search for a Winner Continues

In a historical moment that has seized the attention of the public, the highly anticipated Powerball lottery draw with a staggering $200 million prize has concluded, revealing the lucky winners. The Powerball lottery, renowned for its hefty payouts, once again stirred up considerable excitement and anticipation with this draw, one of the most substantial in its history.

Record-breaking Jackpot Split

Two fortunate ticket holders from New South Wales and Queensland have claimed a share of the country's largest ever jackpot of $200 million. The winners, each securing $100 million, emerged from the rollercoaster of six consecutive weeks without a top prize winner, which catapulted the Powerball jackpot to this unprecedented figure. The couple from the Hunter Valley town of Singleton in New South Wales, one of the lucky winners, are all set to collect their share of the jackpot - a substantial $100 million.

A Year of Powerball Wins

In 2023, the Powerball division one winners were distributed across the country with eight lucky tickets purchased in New South Wales, seven in Victoria, two each in South Australia and Western Australia and one in Queensland. The recent draw, however, saw the jackpot being split between NSW and Queensland. In addition to the division one winners, 22 division two winners also claimed a prize of $177,092.75 each. A total of 6,770,281 prizes worth over $140 million were won across divisions two to nine.

Search for the Unclaimed Prize

While the Singleton couple expressed their excitement and future plans, the unregistered Queensland player who won the other half of the $100 million prize has yet to claim it. As a result, the search is on for this elusive second division one winner from the record-breaking draw. All Queensland players are encouraged to check their entries, as they could be sitting on a life-changing prize.