Historic 1923 Lane Mortgage Building Reimagined as The Craftsman Apartment-Hotel in Downtown LA

The historic 1923 Lane Mortgage Building, a hallmark of Los Angeles architecture at 8th and Spring Streets, has embarked on a new chapter as The Craftsman, an innovative apartment-hotel hybrid. This transformation was spearheaded by Omgivning, a Downtown-based architecture firm, blending modern living with the building's original architectural essence. Completed six years after its conception in 2018, the project introduces 110 short-term rental units managed by San Francisco-based Sonder, marking a significant milestone in the city's ongoing efforts to revitalize its historic buildings.

Preserving History While Embracing Modernity

The redesign of the Lane Mortgage Building retains its ground-floor retail and restaurant spaces, a nod to its historical roots. The upper floors, however, have been meticulously converted into rental units, some as compact as 380 square feet. These units offer studio floor plans with efficiently designed kitchens and a contemporary material palette and lighting that highlight the building's original features. Notably, the lobby entrance, crafted by Ernest Batchelder, inspired the property's new name, The Craftsman, reflecting the building's unique character and architectural heritage.

Adaptive Reuse and Seismic Upgrades

The Craftsman stands as a testament to adaptive reuse, demonstrating how historical buildings can be repurposed for modern use while preserving their intrinsic value. This project also signifies one of the first non-ductile concrete buildings in Los Angeles to undergo seismic retrofit upgrades. These enhancements, mandated by the city's 2015 ordinance, aim to improve earthquake resilience in older structures, ensuring their longevity and safety for years to come.

A Catalyst for Downtown Revitalization

The completion of The Craftsman comes approximately three years after Apple transformed the adjacent Tower Theatre into a bustling retail store. Together, these projects contribute significantly to the revitalization of historic buildings in the area, blending commerce, culture, and community. The Craftsman not only adds a modern twist to the building's storied legacy but also sets a precedent for future redevelopment projects in Los Angeles, showcasing the potential for harmony between the city's rich history and dynamic future.

The transformation of the Lane Mortgage Building into The Craftsman apartment-hotel hybrid is a shining example of innovative architecture and design breathing new life into historic structures. As Downtown Los Angeles continues to evolve, projects like The Craftsman play a crucial role in preserving the city's architectural heritage while meeting the needs of its modern inhabitants.