Historic $100 Million Donation Received by UNCF to Boost HBCUs

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has received an unprecedented donation of $100 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. This historic contribution marks the largest unrestricted gift to the 37 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the UNCF's network in 80 years. This generous contribution is part of a broader $1 billion capital campaign initiated by the UNCF to bolster the financial stability and augment the student enrollment at HBCUs.

Aiming to Bridge the Racial Wealth Gap

Another crucial goal of the campaign is to raise $370 million for a shared endowment that would serve as a permanent financial asset for the HBCUs. This endowment is envisioned to provide a monetary cushion for the institutions and aid in addressing the racial wealth gap. This gap, often overlooked but significant, contributes significantly to the financial challenges faced by HBCUs, which typically have considerably smaller endowments than predominantly white institutions (PWIs).

According to The Century Foundation, private PWIs have endowments seven times larger than private HBCUs, and public PWIs have endowments three times larger than public HBCUs. Despite these disparities, HBCUs have observed a rise in donations and enrollment in recent years, driven in part by racial justice movements.

An Enduring Impact on HBCUs

The UNCF and its member institutions have expressed profound gratitude for the Lilly Endowment's support. The impact of this donation is expected to be substantial and long-lasting, potentially altering the financial trajectory of HBCUs and significantly improving the lives of their students.

This impressive grant follows a previous $50 million donation from Lilly Endowment in 2015. The earlier donation funded the UNCF's Career Pathways Initiative, a program designed to improve career outcomes for HBCU students.

With this recent donation, the UNCF continues its tireless work to support and uplift HBCUs and their students, while also contributing to the broader fight against racial disparities in education and wealth.