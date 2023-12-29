en English
Obituary

Hispanic Media Titan Ignacio E. ‘Nacho’ Lozano Jr. Passes Away at 96

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:33 pm EST
Hispanic Media Titan Ignacio E. ‘Nacho’ Lozano Jr. Passes Away at 96

Ignacio E. ‘Nacho’ Lozano Jr., an influential figure in Hispanic media and former U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, passed away at the age of 96, surrounded by his family at his daughter Monica Lozano’s home. Born to Mexican immigrant parents in San Antonio, Texas, Lozano Jr. was a member of a publishing dynasty that founded Texas’s first Spanish language newspaper, La Prensa. His family also established La Opinión in Los Angeles in 1926, which, under Lozano Jr.’s leadership, evolved into a significant national and international publishing company, ImpreMedia.

Legacy in Hispanic Media

Lozano Jr. took over La Opinión after his father’s demise, and as California’s Latino population surged, he broadened the newspaper’s coverage from Mexican news to include a wider range of Latin American issues and stories significant to Los Angeles Latinos. His legacy in Hispanic media is marked by his commitment to justice, freedom of the press, and immigrant rights.

Contributions Beyond Publishing

Beyond publishing, Lozano Jr.’s contributions extended to various sectors. He served as the U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, appointed by President Gerald Ford, held directorial positions at Bank of America, Walt Disney Co., Pacific Life, and Sempra Energy, and was on the University of Notre Dame’s board. Post-retirement, he backed Los Angeles theater and Hispanic playwrights.

Advocacy for Journalistic Freedom

His daughter, Monica Lozano, who succeeded him at La Opinión, acknowledged his legal and advocacy efforts in supporting journalistic freedom. She highlighted his instrumental role in securing the release of Argentine journalist Jacobo Timmerman during Argentina’s Dirty War. He is survived by his four children, Leticia, José, Monica, Francisco, and nine grandchildren, including Alicia Victoria Lozano, a reporter for NBC News.

