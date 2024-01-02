Hispanic-Latino Commission Tackles Closure of Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC

Members of the New Hanover County Hispanic-Latino Commission convened a critical meeting with a New Hanover County School Board Member to deliberate on the impending closure of the Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC. This alternative high school in New Hanover County has been a beacon of hope for many students shying away from the typical high school experience, providing an intimate learning environment and a path towards a brighter future.

Hispanic and Latino Students at Risk

The closure, scheduled for the end of the current school year, has sent ripples of concern across the New Hanover County, particularly within the Hispanic and Latino communities. A significant portion of the student population at Mosley – 35 out of 62 students – belongs to these communities. With the school’s shutdown, the future of these students hangs in the balance. The question that now looms large is – where will these students go?

Addressing the Aftermath

Amidst the mounting worry, the commission found some respite in knowing that contingency plans are already set in motion. Current students at Mosley are slated to tour potential education facilities, including early colleges and technical schools. These institutions offer similar intimate learning environments as Mosley, ensuring the students’ transition is as smooth as possible.

Repurposing Mosley – A Newcomers’ School?

During the meeting, the idea of repurposing Mosley as a school for newcomers was proposed, sparking a ray of hope among the attendees. If realized, this could serve as a safe harbor for new students, particularly those from the Hispanic and Latino communities. However, as of now, this idea remains in the realm of discussion, with no concrete decisions made.