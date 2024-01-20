Hispanic Christian Leaders in U.S. Unite in Support for Israel, Condemn Antisemitism

In an unprecedented act of solidarity, Hispanic Christian organizations and leaders representing over 230,000 churches across the United States have publicly voiced their support for Israel and their firm stance against antisemitism. This collective action, uniting millions of American Hispanics, has been spurred by a profound sense of moral duty to speak against evil and defend those in need—a principle deeply ingrained in their Christian faith.

Call for Fasting and Prayer for Israeli Hostages

The Hispanic Christian community has called for a period of fasting and prayer until Hamas releases Israeli hostages. This spiritual commitment underscores their determination to stand by Israel in times of crisis, reflecting a deep-seated belief in the power of collective prayer and shared humanity.

The Philos Project: Fostering Awareness about Israel

The Philos Project, an organization dedicated to promoting positive Christian engagement in the Near East, has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about Israel among Hispanic Christians. The recent statement from the Hispanic Christian community strongly condemns hate and antisemitism, particularly the incitement by Hamas sympathizers, and expresses solidarity with the Jewish community.

Hispanic Pastors Advocate for Israel on Capitol Hill

This initiative comes in the wake of a delegation of Hispanic pastors dispatched to Capitol Hill to advocate for Israel and urge political leaders to support financial aid for the country. The Hispanic community in the U.S., which now comprises 19% of the population, has a significant fraction identifying as Evangelical Christians who hold pro-Israel views. The shifting political affinities of the Hispanic community towards conservatism suggest that Israel could be a critical factor influencing their voting decisions in upcoming elections.