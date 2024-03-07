Hinsdale's Bold Move: Historic Overlay District Saves Homes, Wins Community Approval

In an innovative twist to preservation, Hinsdale, a Chicago suburb, has taken a stand against the rampant teardowns threatening its historic housing stock. By establishing a historic overlay district, the village now offers enticing incentives for homeowners to preserve rather than demolish their historic homes. This strategy has not only saved numerous homes from being razed but has also garnered significant community support.

Preserving Hinsdale's Architectural Heritage

Since the 1990s, Hinsdale has seen a dramatic reduction in its original housing stock, with estimates suggesting that about half of its historic residences have been demolished to make way for modern McMansions. This trend, spurred by soaring land values and minimal regulations on non-landmarked buildings, prompted community members and officials to seek solutions. In response, Hinsdale officials, in September 2022, introduced a historic overlay district, a plan designed to offer a series of incentives to homeowners for preserving their historically significant homes.

Incentives Make the Difference

The historic overlay district provides homeowners with several benefits, including access to more lenient zoning regulations, an expedited permitting process, waivers for certain fees, a partial rebate on property taxes, and matching grants for exterior improvements. This approach, favoring incentives over restrictions, has resonated well with the community. In just over a year, 79 homes have been approved as historically significant, marking a significant victory for preservation efforts in Hinsdale.

A Community Embraces Preservation

The success of Hinsdale's historic overlay district highlights a growing trend towards preservation in communities with rich architectural histories. By focusing on incentives rather than penalties, Hinsdale has not only protected its architectural heritage but has also fostered a sense of pride and ownership among its residents. This initiative serves as a model for other communities grappling with similar issues, demonstrating that preservation and progress can coexist harmoniously.

The establishment and success of the historic overlay district in Hinsdale reveal the power of community engagement and innovative approaches to preservation. As more homes gain approval and the benefits of the program become increasingly evident, Hinsdale stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a community unites in the face of change. This initiative not only preserves the architectural integrity of the village but also enhances its charm and character for future generations.