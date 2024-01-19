Hingham Institution for Savings Registers Decline in 2023 Earnings

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) has revealed a downturn in its earnings for the fiscal year of 2023, ending on December 31. The bank reported a net income of $26.371 million for the year, marking a significant decrease from the $37.519 million it garnered the previous year. This reduction was also mirrored in the diluted earnings per share, which fell from $17.04 in 2022 to $12.02 in 2023.

Financial Performance and Assets

The bank's return on average equity and assets also took a hit, dropping to 6.57% and 0.63%, respectively, in 2023. A stark contrast to the previous year’s figures. Core net income, when excluding certain gains and losses, was $14.539 million for the year; a steep fall from the $54.569 million recorded in 2022.

However, there was a silver lining as the bank's total assets saw growth, albeit a modest one. There was a 7% increase leading to a total of $4.484 billion as of December 31, 2023, with net loans also swelling by 7% to $3.914 billion.

Deposits and Measures for Improvement

Despite the overall growth in assets, retail and business deposits experienced a 2% decrease, and non-interest bearing deposits suffered a 12% reduction. In response to these financial shifts, the bank has instigated several measures aimed at bolstering its performance. These include the appointment of new commercial relationship managers and the acquisition of branch powers for its Washington D.C. office.

Adoption of New Accounting Standards and Focus

Hingham Institution for Savings also adopted the new accounting standard ASU 2016-13 for credit losses, which thankfully did not have a material impact on the bank's regulatory capital ratios. Unfortunately, the net interest margin saw a significant decrease, a direct result of higher costs of interest-bearing liabilities.

Despite the challenges of the past fiscal year, Hingham Institution for Savings continues to prioritize maintaining strong credit quality and managing operational expenses effectively. A focus that the bank hopes will help navigate the financial landscape of the coming year and beyond.