Society

Hindu American Community in New Jersey Eagerly Anticipates ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
Hindu American Community in New Jersey Eagerly Anticipates 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony

The anticipation is palpable among the Hindu American community in New Jersey for the upcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India. This event, set to occur on January 22, is described as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ and ‘once-in-a-generation’ occasion, creating waves of excitement and enthusiasm among the community members.

Billboards Bearing Witness to Faith

As part of the build-up to the monumental ceremony, 40 giant billboards displaying Ram Mandir have been erected across 10 US states, including New Jersey. The billboards, an initiative by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in partnership with Hindus from across the US, symbolize the community’s shared anticipation and eagerness to participate in this landmark event. These towering testimonies of faith reflect the community’s pride and joy in their religious heritage.

A Rally of Unity and Celebration

Beyond the billboards, the Hindu American community has organized several car rallies across the US, adding to the fervor and festivity surrounding the ‘Pran Pratishtha.’ These rallies serve as a powerful symbol of unity, bringing together community members from various walks of life to celebrate their shared heritage and faith.

A Night of Divine Consecration

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ signifies the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to grace the event, further elevating its significance. The Hindu community in New Jersey keenly awaits this divine night, with their emotions running high and spirits brimming with anticipation.

The upcoming event stands as a beacon of unity and joy for the Hindu American community. As expressed by Amitabh VW Mittal, the General Secretary of the Hindu Parishad of America, and Teja A Shah, the Joint General Secretary of the America chapter of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the community is overwhelmed with emotions and eagerly anticipates the consecration ceremony set to take place on the 21st night. The preparations and celebratory activities are a testament to the community’s commitment to their faith and their eagerness to participate in this significant event.

0
Society United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

