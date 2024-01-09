Hilton Unveils New Extended-Stay Hotel Brand: LivSmart Studios

Hilton, the global hospitality giant, has made a grand announcement: the launch of its new extended-stay hotel brand, LivSmart Studios. The latest addition to Hilton’s expansive portfolio, LivSmart Studios is an innovative approach designed to cater to a niche market of guests planning stays of 20 nights or more.

Revolutionizing Long-Term Stays

LivSmart Studios targets the lower-midscale market, offering studio apartment-style accommodations that deliver an optimal blend of comfort and efficiency. With a keen focus on guests’ needs, these studios are equipped with spacious bathrooms, ample storage space, and a smartly designed closet system. Adding to the functionality are movable, multi-purpose furniture pieces that echo the brand’s emphasis on simplicity, consistency, and convenience.

Kitchens That Feel Like Home

Each LivSmart Studio will house a kitchen, fully-loaded with a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a two-burner stovetop. This feature aims to provide guests with a homely experience while they are away from home, catering particularly to those who relocate temporarily for work.

More than Just a Room

LivSmart Studios goes beyond the conventional hotel room concept, inviting guests to experience a community-like atmosphere. Facilities such as fitness and laundry rooms, a retail market, and shared outdoor spaces with grills and a communal fire pit all contribute to creating a vibrant, communal living experience.

High Interest and Expansion Plans

The inaugural LivSmart Studios hotel is currently under construction in Kokomo, Indiana, and is slated to open its doors in the summer. Hilton has expressed a high level of interest, with ongoing discussions with approximately 350 potential owners and developers. This signals a promising future for the brand, highlighting its potential to revolutionize the extended-stay market.

LivSmart Studios is the 22nd brand to join Hilton’s rapidly expanding portfolio, demonstrating the company’s commitment to innovation and catering to diverse customer needs. With this launch, Hilton continues to strengthen its position in the hospitality industry, setting new standards for long-term stay experiences.