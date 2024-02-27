Hilton Aventura's Culinary Revolution: Empanadas, Wine, and Corey Hayes' Vision

Amidst a buzzing culinary scene in Aventura, located between Ft. Lauderdale and Miami, the Hilton Aventura is carving out a niche with its distinguished dining experience. At the helm of this transformation is Corey Hayes, the new general manager, whose extensive background in the hospitality and restaurant industry is shaping a unique wine list complementing the hotel's standout dishes, notably chicken and corn empanadas.

Curating a Unique Wine Experience

Understanding the intricacies of Aventura's culinary direction, demographics, and warm climate has been crucial for Hayes in crafting the hotel's wine selection. With a focus on Sauvignon Blanc, reflecting the region's climate preference, the wine list is designed to start with fundamental varietals from unique producers, intentionally including options not commonly found in South Florida. Hayes outlines the challenges of creating a concise yet diverse wine list, catering to a wide range of preferences, from affordable Malbecs to high-end Brunellos, all within a 50-bottle limit.

Emphasis on Education and Selection

Monthly wine training sessions for the waitstaff and engaging with suppliers are pivotal in keeping the team informed about the evolving wine list. This education is crucial for introducing guests to lesser-known wines and regions, encouraging exploration beyond major varietals. Hayes' personal affinity for South American wines and his plans to visit wine-producing regions in France and Italy underscore his commitment to a well-rounded and informed wine program.

Pairing Wine with Cuisine

The synergy between the selected wines and the hotel's Spanish cuisine highlights the importance of versatility, structure, and aromatics in the wines chosen. Hayes credits the success of the wine-food pairing to these characteristics, which complement the flavors and style of the cuisine. This thoughtful approach to pairing enhances the dining experience, making it memorable for guests and setting the Hilton Aventura apart in a competitive culinary landscape.