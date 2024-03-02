Hillsborough's Real Estate Highlights: $848K Sale Leads February's Property Boom

Between February 12 and February 25, Hillsborough witnessed a notable uptick in residential real estate transactions, with six homes changing hands. Among these, a standout sale at 15 Dilts Lane captured local attention, fetching a handsome $848,000 and setting the pace for the area's property market. This period saw properties averaging $555,483 in sale price, at $299 per square foot, underscoring a vibrant market in the suburban locale.

Top Transactions Define Market Trends

At the forefront of these transactions was the sale of a 2,801 square-foot detached house at 15 Dilts Lane. Selling for $848,000, or $303 per square foot, this 1992-built home epitomized the high-end of Hillsborough's market this February. Close behind, a single-family residence at 103 Stephen Way transitioned to new ownership for $805,000. This 2,724 square-foot house, constructed in 1974, fetched $296 per square foot. Other notable sales included properties at 16 Huntsman Lane and 277 Gemini Drive, each illustrating the diversity and appeal of Hillsborough's real estate offerings.

Condominiums Also in the Mix

Not to be overlooked, condominiums played a significant role in February's real estate activity. A 1,343 square-foot condominium at 277 Gemini Drive and its counterpart at 117 Bluebird Drive each sold for $420,000. These sales, finalized mid-February, reflect a competitive market for smaller living spaces in Hillsborough, with prices per square foot hovering around $313. The sale of a smaller, 875 square-foot condo at 514 Andria Ave. for $209,900 further demonstrates the range of options available to buyers in the area.

Implications for Hillsborough's Market

The flurry of sales in February, particularly the record-setting transaction at 15 Dilts Lane, signals a robust interest in Hillsborough's residential market. With an average price per square foot of $299, these transactions not only highlight the desirability of the area but also suggest a trend towards higher-end investments. As the market moves forward, potential buyers and sellers alike will keenly watch these developments, anticipating shifts in pricing, demand, and the types of properties that attract the most attention.