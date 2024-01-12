en English
Education

Hillary Clinton Criticized for Guest Lecture at Columbia University

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:35 pm EST
Hillary Clinton Criticized for Guest Lecture at Columbia University

Former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, is facing criticism over her performance as a guest lecturer at Columbia University. Students have voiced their disappointment, describing Clinton’s course as uninspiring and lamenting her lack of engagement.

Expectations Versus Reality

The critique of Clinton revolves around her perceived inability to ‘loosen up’ and create a dynamic educational environment. Despite her extensive experience in public service and politics, students were expecting her to connect on a more personal and less formal level. This gap between her approach to the class and the students’ aspirations has put a spotlight on a crucial aspect of educational engagement.

A Desire for More Interaction

The feedback from Clinton’s class indicates a desire for guest lecturers of her stature to provide insights that are not only tied to their professional accomplishments but also accessible and relatable to the student body. A Columbia University student criticized Clinton’s course on decision making, asserting that she lacked insights and appeared to be reciting passages from her book.

Seeking Honesty and Vulnerability

The student also expressed a disconnect and a sense of a one-sided speaking engagement, manifesting frustration at the lack of relatability and fresh insights from Clinton. The student wished that Clinton had displayed more honesty and vulnerability with the students, further highlighting the expectation for Clinton to connect with the students on a deeper, more personal level.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

