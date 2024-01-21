Highway 529 Set for Major Disruptions Amid Extensive Bridge Repairs

Travelers on Highway 529, a key arterial link between Everett and Marysville, are bracing for significant disruptions in the coming months. A series of closures for critical bridge repairs are on the cards, promising to test commuter patience and resilience. The Washington State Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the project, has announced a four-month closure of the northbound Snohomish River Bridge starting in spring, with the exact start date yet to be disclosed.

Bridge Closures and Traffic Diversion

All traffic, in the meantime, will be rerouted to the southbound bridge, a move that is bound to impact daily commute times. Adding to the inconvenience, the East Marine View Drive on-ramp will also be off-limits during the same period. Starting in early February, Highway 529 will undergo full weekend closures, the first of which is scheduled from February 2 at 11 p.m. to February 5 at 5 a.m. This closure will impact the southbound side from Marysville to the Steamboat Slough bridge and is the precursor to two more such planned interruptions.

Necessity of Repairs and Retrofitting

Meanwhile, the northbound Steamboat Slough bridge is headed for two four-day full closures, for which the dates are still under wraps. The closures are part of a larger agenda that includes seismic retrofitting, general repairs, bridge painting, and laying fresh concrete on the bridge decks. To facilitate traffic flow, a temporary crossover will be constructed just north of the Snohomish River bridge.

Impact of Environmental Factors

The southbound Steamboat Slough bridge, a 96-year-old structure, had its speed limit reduced to 25 mph in June 2023 to mitigate vibrations and subsequent wear and tear. Its sibling, the northbound bridge, was erected in 1954, and the northbound Snohomish River bridge even dates back to 1927. The trio has borne the brunt of salty air, wind, and rain, environmental factors that have hastened their decline and prompted these extensive repairs.

Financial Implications

The total cost for the bridge projects is estimated at a hefty $13.5 million, a significant investment aimed at ensuring the longevity and safety of these critical infrastructures. It is part of a wider initiative to refurbish 17 bridges in the Everett, Marysville, and Lake Stevens area, signaling the state's commitment to preserving and enhancing its transport links.