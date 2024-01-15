High Winter Accident Rates Call for Greater Caution in Tri-Cities Driving

Winter snowfall not only brings a blanket of white, but it also brings a surge in driving accidents, particularly in the Tri-Cities area of Washington state. Despite a smaller populace and less demanding terrain compared to other regions like Spokane, the Tri-Cities consistently reports winter crash numbers that are alarmingly higher than neighboring areas of similar population, such as Yakima and Walla Walla.

Disproportionate Number of Accidents

On January 10, 2024, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson reported that the Tri-Cities witnessed 16 accidents. In stark contrast, Walla Walla and Yakima Valley each had only 2 accidents. This is not an isolated event. Similar statistics were reported by Trooper Thorson on December 1, 2023. Once again, Tri-Cities led with 16 accidents, while Yakima had only 4, and Walla Walla reported none.

Speed and Terrain Factors

Why this stark difference? Thorson points the finger at drivers in the Tri-Cities driving too fast for the road conditions. This is particularly worrisome given that the Tri-Cities area usually receives less snow and has flatter terrain than places like Spokane, which reported 85 crashes on the same day in December, mostly due to steeper terrain and heavier snowfall.

Need for Improved Driving Habits

These consistent crash numbers underscore the need for improved driving habits in the Tri-Cities, particularly as another winter storm looms. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the area, with heavy snow expected and total accumulations between 4 to 8 inches. Slippery road conditions are anticipated, and wind chills will be below zero at times. It is high time that drivers in the Tri-Cities area take these warnings seriously and adapt their driving habits to the road conditions, for their safety and the safety of others.