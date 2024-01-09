en English
High Winds and Tornado Watch Threaten Widespread Power Outages in South Carolina’s Lowcountry

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
High Winds and Tornado Watch Threaten Widespread Power Outages in South Carolina’s Lowcountry

A storm brewing over South Carolina’s Lowcountry is poised to bring high winds and a possible tornado, prompting a warning for widespread power outages. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and tornado watch for several counties, including Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Williamsburg, and Georgetown.

High Winds and Tornado Watch

The storm, set to intensify by Tuesday afternoon, is expected to lash the Lowcountry region with high winds that could result in downed trees and power lines. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 40 out of 46 South Carolina counties, covering the entire Lowcountry area. The alert, indicating a significant risk to the region, advises residents to prepare for potential power disruptions.

Impact on the Lowcountry

The severe weather could potentially affect more than 9.4 million people, 2,190 schools, and 184 hospitals. Precautionary measures have led to the closure of government offices, schools, and various tourist attractions. Residents are urged to stay indoors during the storm and to ensure their devices are fully charged in anticipation of potential power outages.

Preparations and Precautions

In preparation for the storm, individuals are given contact information for electric utilities to report power outages in their respective counties. With the prediction of above-normal precipitation levels into spring, the potential for ongoing weather-related issues in the region remains high.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

