High Wind Events in Western New York: Arborist Shares Tree Damage Prevention Tips

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
High Wind Events in Western New York: Arborist Shares Tree Damage Prevention Tips

Western New York has been the recipient of several high wind events recently, resulting in widespread damage to trees across the region. Andrew Scherdin, a certified arborist and proprietor of Flower City Tree, is urging homeowners to conduct a comprehensive inspection of trees on their properties to avert potential hazards.

Preventing Potential Tree Hazards

The examination should start at the tree roots, Scherdin advises. Homeowners need to look for signs of broken roots and disturbed soil, and check if the tree is leaning in a way that was not previously observed. These signs could indicate significant structural damage and instability.

Moving upwards to the stem, homeowners should be on the lookout for cracks, structural changes, and missing bark. Signs of animal activity could be a red flag, indicating potential wood decay. Scherdin emphasises that the canopy should not be overlooked, as broken branches and limbs can pose significant risks.

The Risks of DIY Branch Removal

While it might be tempting for homeowners to remove damaged branches themselves, Scherdin strongly advises against it. The task can be perilous for the untrained, and there is a high risk of injury. To ensure safety, Scherdin recommends seeking the assistance of trained professionals who have the necessary knowledge and equipment to handle the task efficiently and safely.

Unusual Wind Events: A New Challenge

Recent wind events have posed a new challenge for the region’s trees. Unlike the typical westerly winds that these trees have adapted to withstand, recent winds have been originating from the southeast. These unusual wind directions can cause more damage as the trees in the region are not structurally prepared to handle stress from these angles. This increased vulnerability underscores the importance of regular tree inspections and maintenance.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

