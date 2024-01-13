en English
Science & Technology

High-Tech Grills Take Center Stage at CES 2024, Outshining AI

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
High-Tech Grills Take Center Stage at CES 2024, Outshining AI

In a surprising turn of events at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), high-tech grills seized the spotlight, overshadowing the expected dominance of artificial intelligence announcements and products. The barbecuing process, traditionally a realm of simplicity and low-tech means, has been revolutionized with the introduction of advanced pellet grills from brands like Pit Boss and Traeger, marking a new trend among grill manufacturers.

Transforming the Grilling Landscape

Positioned as a major theme at CES, over six advanced grills were on display, hinting at a shift in the market as manufacturers aim to capitalize on this emerging segment. The outdoor cooking industry, once seen as a niche market, has proven to be highly lucrative. In 2021, outdoor cooking sales reached an impressive $6.1 billion, representing a 14% increase from the previous year.

Electric Grills Gaining Traction

Despite skepticism from traditional barbecue enthusiasts, there has been a noted increase in the demand for electric grills. This trend is indicative of a broader shift in consumer preferences, with many seeking innovative solutions that offer convenience without compromising on the quality and flavor of the food.

AI and Solar Cell Technologies in the Shadows

Though artificial intelligence and high-tech solar cell technology were anticipated to be the highlights of the 2024 CES, the unexpected rise of high-tech grills proved to be a game-changer. Companies showcased AI uses for automating tasks like financial analysis and grilling steaks, along with new solar cell technology capable of powering consumer electronics using indoor light. Despite their potential, these innovations were somewhat eclipsed by the unexpected popularity of high-tech grills.

In conclusion, the 2024 CES served as a platform to showcase the evolution of the grilling industry. From being a traditional, low-tech activity, grilling has embraced technology and innovation, offering consumers new ways to enjoy their favorite barbecue meals. As the market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see the future developments in this dynamic and rapidly growing industry.

Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

