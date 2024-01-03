en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

High Surf Shakes Up California Coast, Closes Beaches and Piers

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
High Surf Shakes Up California Coast, Closes Beaches and Piers

The last weekend of 2023 witnessed an extraordinary display of nature’s power on the California coast as significant high surf conditions led to the closure of local beaches, parking lots, and piers. The primary reason was the accumulation of sand and debris, a direct result of the relentless waves that pounded the coastline. The National Weather Service had issued high surf warnings that extended through New Year’s Day, cautioning residents and visitors about the potential for wind gusts, heavy rains, and large waves.

A Surfer’s Perspective

For Capistrano Beach resident, Daniel McCanne, the surf was ‘double overhead,’ a term used by surfers to describe wave heights that are twice the height of a typical surfer. He noted that the conditions had turned many eager surfers into spectators, the waves being too formidable to ride. He also mentioned that it had been over a decade since the region experienced such gigantic waves. Consequently, the Capistrano Beach parking lot and the south end of Doheny State Beach parking lot were closed due to coastal flooding and high surf.

Cleanup Efforts and Damage Control

With the surf causing extensive scattering of debris, cleanup efforts were initiated promptly. Officials expressed their gratitude to the crews working tirelessly to restore normalcy. A portion of the San Clemente pier also had to be closed due to a broken timber pile and lost bracings caused by the forceful surf.

Anticipating the King Tides

This high surf occurred just before the expected King Tides on January 11 and 12, which are predicted to bring extreme high and low tides. South Orange County is currently under a beach hazards advisory due to the elevated surf and strong rip currents expected to continue through the first week of January. As the region braces for the next potential natural event, the residents reflect on the mighty spectacle they have just witnessed, a stark reminder of the awe-inspiring and sometimes destructive power of nature.

0
United States Weather
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
12 seconds ago
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
Partnering with Vitalant, KCRA 3 is championing the annual Blood Drive for Life, a life-saving initiative set to unfold from January 3-6 in Rocklin and Sacramento. This altruistic campaign is not just about a commonplace blood drive; it’s underscored by heartrending narratives like Heather Hoffman’s, a testament to the life-saving potential of such efforts. A
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
54 seconds ago
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
Gibraltar School District Responds to Non-Credible Threat Against Carlson High School
55 seconds ago
Gibraltar School District Responds to Non-Credible Threat Against Carlson High School
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
12 seconds ago
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
Core Scientific: A Key Player Shaping the Future of Blockchain and Digital Assets
19 seconds ago
Core Scientific: A Key Player Shaping the Future of Blockchain and Digital Assets
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
49 seconds ago
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
Latest Headlines
World News
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
13 seconds
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
13 seconds
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
14 seconds
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
29 seconds
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
45 seconds
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
50 seconds
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
55 seconds
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
57 seconds
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
1 min
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
59 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app