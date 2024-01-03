High Surf Shakes Up California Coast, Closes Beaches and Piers

The last weekend of 2023 witnessed an extraordinary display of nature’s power on the California coast as significant high surf conditions led to the closure of local beaches, parking lots, and piers. The primary reason was the accumulation of sand and debris, a direct result of the relentless waves that pounded the coastline. The National Weather Service had issued high surf warnings that extended through New Year’s Day, cautioning residents and visitors about the potential for wind gusts, heavy rains, and large waves.

A Surfer’s Perspective

For Capistrano Beach resident, Daniel McCanne, the surf was ‘double overhead,’ a term used by surfers to describe wave heights that are twice the height of a typical surfer. He noted that the conditions had turned many eager surfers into spectators, the waves being too formidable to ride. He also mentioned that it had been over a decade since the region experienced such gigantic waves. Consequently, the Capistrano Beach parking lot and the south end of Doheny State Beach parking lot were closed due to coastal flooding and high surf.

Cleanup Efforts and Damage Control

With the surf causing extensive scattering of debris, cleanup efforts were initiated promptly. Officials expressed their gratitude to the crews working tirelessly to restore normalcy. A portion of the San Clemente pier also had to be closed due to a broken timber pile and lost bracings caused by the forceful surf.

Anticipating the King Tides

This high surf occurred just before the expected King Tides on January 11 and 12, which are predicted to bring extreme high and low tides. South Orange County is currently under a beach hazards advisory due to the elevated surf and strong rip currents expected to continue through the first week of January. As the region braces for the next potential natural event, the residents reflect on the mighty spectacle they have just witnessed, a stark reminder of the awe-inspiring and sometimes destructive power of nature.