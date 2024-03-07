High Strung Exhibition: Tracing 500 Years of Keyboard Instruments, Opens March 2024

For centuries, keyboard instruments have encapsulated the essence of human creativity, intertwining artistry with technological evolution. The upcoming special exhibition, "High Strung: Five Centuries of Stringed Keyboard Instruments," slated to open on March 23, 2024, at the National Music Museum's (NMM) Jason & Betsy Groves Special Exhibition Gallery, promises to take visitors on a historical journey through the development of these instruments, from the harpsichord's early days to the modern piano's sophisticated design.

Exquisite Collection on Display

The exhibition will feature nearly 20 rare instruments, some of which have never been showcased before, including an octave virginal from circa 1530, a highly decorated harpsichord by Andreas Ruckers dated 1643, and the earliest surviving French grand piano by Louis Bas from 1781. Each piece represents a significant period in the history of keyboard instrument development, highlighting the craftsmanship and innovation that have propelled the evolution of music over centuries. Additionally, the exhibition will spotlight instruments that played pivotal roles in the musical preferences of iconic composers like Mozart.

Technological Innovations and Cultural Shifts

Among the instruments on display is a downward-striking piano by Nanette Streicher und Sohn, showcasing the technological advancements that have shaped the keyboard over the years. The exhibition will also delve into America's leading role in piano technology during the 19th century, featuring grand pianos by Erard and Chickering & Sons, as well as the large "square" pianos by William Knabe & Company, marking a significant era of innovation.

Supporting the Arts and Education

The exhibition, open through the end of 2024, is made possible by generous grants from the Clayton and Odessa Lang Ofstad Foundation and the City of Vermillion, SD. It reflects the NMM's commitment to preserving musical history and educating the public about the cultural and technological advancements that have shaped the world of music. Visitors to "High Strung: Five Centuries of Stringed Keyboard Instruments" will gain a deeper appreciation for the intricate relationship between musical instrument development and the broader historical context of their times.

This unique exhibition not only celebrates the beauty and complexity of keyboard instruments but also encourages a deeper reflection on how innovation in music technology mirrors the evolution of society. As visitors explore the historical journey of these instruments, they will discover the enduring power of music to inspire creativity and drive technological progress.