High School Senior Reimagines Alma Mater, Ignites School Spirit

High school senior Omarrion Jordan has breathed new life into the spirit of Midland Valley High School by giving a modern touch to the institution's alma mater. The original lyrics remain intact, yet the tune now resonates with a contemporary rhythm that reflects Jordan's unique style. The reimagination of the alma mater was initiated by Principal Sheldon Higgenbottom, who aspired to instill a sense of pride and belonging among the students.

A Revitalized Alma Mater

The renewed alma mater has gained popularity among the high school's students, many of whom were previously unaware of its existence. The song now rings out as the dismissal bell and punctuates the atmosphere at home football games. Higgenbottom's decision to update the alma mater, with the assistance of Media Technology teacher Francesca Mackie and the school's media tech class, has resulted in not only a reinvigorated song but also a captivating music video. This marks the first significant alteration to the alma mater since its inception.

Resonating Beyond High School

The impact of Jordan's rendition of the alma mater has permeated beyond the high school's boundaries, reaching and inspiring elementary school children who aspire to become part of Midland Valley's culture. Jordan's innovative spirit didn't stop at the English version; he has also recorded the song in Spanish and introduced a country version.

Continued Contributions and Inspirations

Despite his significant contribution to the school's culture, Jordan's ambitions reach beyond the confines of music. He aspires to become an entrepreneur or delve into the world of real estate. Additionally, he is currently working on a new song dedicated to celebrating the high school's teachers. Higgenbottom has lauded Jordan's thoughtfulness and believes his innovative spirit will continue to inspire others throughout his life.