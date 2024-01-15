en English
High School Senior Highlights Struggles and Triumphs at MLK Jr. Commemorative Breakfast

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
In a heartfelt discourse at the Red Bank Community YMCA’s 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative breakfast, Madelyn Sanchez-Berra, a senior at Red Bank Regional High School, unveiled her personal journey of identity and struggle. As a Mexican-American student, Sanchez-Berra bore witness to the daunting challenges that came with growing up in the United States, one of which included a false accusation of theft merely on the basis of her ethnicity.

Excelling Amidst Adversity

Despite the adversities, Sanchez-Berra emerged as a beacon of resilience and perseverance. Her academic achievements were exemplary, and she was an active participant in numerous extracurricular activities. These ranged from volunteering to joining clubs, wrestling, and completing internships.

The Fight for the RBR Dreamers Club

Sanchez-Berra’s role as secretary of the RBR Dreamers club—a haven for undocumented students and their allies—posed an arduous challenge when the club’s status was imperiled. Nevertheless, she, along with her fellow club officers, marshalled community support, resulting in the restoration of the club’s status after a pivotal school board vote.

Recognition and Future Plans

Sanchez-Berra’s unwavering commitment to her community and advocacy was acknowledged with a $3,000 academic scholarship from the YMCA. Her essay encapsulating her experiences also received notable recognition. As she prepares to graduate, Sanchez-Berra has set her sights on a degree in electrical engineering, ready to conquer new horizons.

Education
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

