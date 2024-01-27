High School Girls' Basketball: A Recap of Recent Matches

In a series of high-stakes girls' high school basketball games, a myriad of teams battled it out on the court, resulting in a spectrum of scores and a testament to the competitive nature of the sport. Among the contests, Albuquerque High emerged victorious against Capital with a decisive score of 46-25, while Atrisco Heritage managed to defeat Del Norte at 51-43.

Underdogs and Overcomers

Bernalillo, in a thrilling match, overcame Aztec with a score of 41-34, while Carlsbad clinched a win against Rio Rancho with a 60-52 scoreline. Clayton, in a staggering display, triumphed over Raton, ending the game at an impressive 50-4. Cliff put up a strong fight, besting Quemado 37-32, and Espanola Valley emerged as victors against Moriarty with a score of 62-33.

Clashes and Conquests

In a nail-biting match, Hot Springs narrowly won against Ruidoso at 42-40, while Jal secured a win against Cloudcroft with a score of 46-30. Lordsburg defeated Capitan 52-28, and Magdalena outplayed Mesilla Valley Christian 37-24. Mesa Vista, with a significant lead, emerged victorious over Escalante, ending the game at an overwhelming 50-14.

Final Bouts and Triumphs

Pojoaque, in a heart-stopping match, edged out Taos at 31-30, while Portales beat Roswell with a score of 51-36. Questa triumphed over Mora with a score of 52-32, and Reserve outplayed Animas at 48-42. Sandia, in a display of prowess, secured a substantial win against Eldorado at 80-50. St. Pius X defeated Los Alamos with a score of 72-51, and Tse Yi Gai narrowly beat Pine Hill at 60-59. Tucumcari won against Bosque School 56-28, West Las Vegas edged out Sandia Prep at 34-32, and West Mesa outshone Valley with a score of 55-47. These results offer a snapshot of the riveting nature of high school basketball games and the varying levels of success among the teams.