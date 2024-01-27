High School Boys' Basketball: Game Scores Roundup Reveals Multiple Victors

Roundup of the recent high school boys' basketball games has left spectators and fans abuzz, with numerous teams across various regions exhibiting their prowess on the court. The athletically charged atmosphere was echoed in the scores, as teams battled fiercely for victory.

Victorious Teams Across Regions

Among the victorious was Beulah, who showcased a solid game against Valley City, amassing a score of 74-55. Britton-Hecla, S.D., in an electrifying game, edged past Tri-State with a tight score of 44-40. Central McLean and Des Lacs-Burlington also marked their victories with impressive scores of 60-39 and 54-49 against New England and Our Redeemer's, respectively.

Notable Wins and Triumphs

In a heated face-off, Dickinson emerged victorious against Bismarck St Mary's with a remarkable score of 83-64. Ellendale overpowered Strasburg with a 63-34 win, while Garrison triumphed against White Shield with a 74-46 score. Harvey-Wells County secured a win over Kidder County with a score of 54-41, and Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood claimed a victory against South Prairie with a 58-51 score.

Emerging Victorious

New Rockford-Sheyenne and Oak Grove demonstrated their sporting prowess with scores of 68-36 and 75-57 against May-Port CG and Fosston, Minn., respectively. Park River conquered Hatton-Northwood with a score of 66-48. Shiloh and Standing Rock celebrated their wins with scores of 57-45 and 50-48 against Rugby and Turtle Mountain. Wahpeton and Watford City also added to the day's victories with scores of 57-51 and 67-66 against Killdeer and Dunseith.

The Berthold Shootout was another highlight of the day as Ray, Trenton, and Velva clinched their games with scores of 66-23 against Mandaree, 53-36 against Berthold, and 73-34 against Divide County. These scores were provided by Scorestream.com, and readers are encouraged to cross-check the information with Scorestream Inc.

