High Salaries at Nevada Water Agencies Amid Plans for Increased Water Conservation

Doa Ross, Deputy General Manager of Engineering, was one of the highest earners at the Southern Nevada Water Authority and the Las Vegas Valley Water District in 2022, with a striking salary of $295,000. Public records disclose that almost half of the employees at these two water agencies bagged at least $100,000 in the same year. These earnings encompass a range of job roles, from secretaries to mechanics, demonstrating a wide salary spectrum.

Salary Range and Top Earners

The salary range among the agencies' 1,471 employees exhibited a significant disparity, from a minimum of $300 to a maximum of $427,000. The highest earner was none other than General Manager John Entsminger. These figures paint a stark contrast when compared to the average salary of full-time workers in the U.S., which stood at $55,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Even roles such as civil engineers and management and professional occupations average at $90,000 and $76,000, respectively.

Particularly striking is the comparison with the average pay in Clark County, which lags 13 percent behind the national average. The earnings at the Southern Nevada Water Authority and the Las Vegas Valley Water District, however, tell a different story. Other top earners at these water agencies include Deputy General Manager of Operations David Johnson with an earning of $329,000, and Deputy General Manager of Resources Colby Pellegrino, who earned $292,000.

Incentivizing Water Conservation

Beyond the earnings, there's a more profound narrative at play. The Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) is contemplating an increase in their cash-for-grass program, a move aimed at encouraging water conservation. The present program rewards homeowners $3 per square foot of grass removed, but a proposed increase could raise this to $5 per square foot, replaced with drip irrigated trees and plants by 2024.