High Demand for BI Developers Across USA: Top 10 Job Opportunities

In the rapidly evolving data-driven world, Business Intelligence (BI) developers have emerged as critical players, transforming complex data into actionable insights for organizations. With their expertise in designing, developing, and maintaining BI solutions, these professionals are in high demand across the United States. They assist firms in making informed decisions, contributing significantly to operational efficiency and strategic planning.

Top BI Developer Jobs in the USA

The job market reflects a wide array of opportunities for BI developers with different levels of experience and skills across multiple technologies and platforms. The top 10 BI developer jobs in the USA include Stellar Consulting Solutions, Inmar Intelligence, Torrid, CACI International Inc, The Hartford, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Amazon Web Services, Anthem Inc, UnitedHealth Group, and Deloitte. These opportunities range from contract to full-time positions, offering interested candidates a variety of options to consider.

Essential Skills and Experience

Common prerequisites for these positions include a minimum of 3 to 7 years of experience in BI development. Proficiency in tools like Microsoft Power BI, SQL Server, Azure, Oracle Data Integrator, Tableau, Alteryx, AWS services, QlikView, SAS, Teradata, MicroStrategy is highly desirable. In addition to technical skills, employers seek candidates with a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field.

Apart from these, many positions also emphasize the need for strong analytical, problem-solving, leadership, and communication skills. For roles involving business development, a proven track record in sales or demonstrating an ability to exceed sales quotas is often a must-have.

A Snapshot from the Job Market

Illustrating the demand for BI developers, a leading business in Stockport is seeking a Power BI Developer to join their team. The business, which recently transitioned to Power BI, aims to build and maintain new reports for the wider organization. The role requires strong communication skills and an ability to manage stakeholders effectively. Offering opportunities for up-skilling and progression, the company provides the option to work in the office twice a week. The salary ranges from £35,000 – £45,000 per annum.