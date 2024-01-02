en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

High Demand for BI Developers Across USA: Top 10 Job Opportunities

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
High Demand for BI Developers Across USA: Top 10 Job Opportunities

In the rapidly evolving data-driven world, Business Intelligence (BI) developers have emerged as critical players, transforming complex data into actionable insights for organizations. With their expertise in designing, developing, and maintaining BI solutions, these professionals are in high demand across the United States. They assist firms in making informed decisions, contributing significantly to operational efficiency and strategic planning.

Top BI Developer Jobs in the USA

The job market reflects a wide array of opportunities for BI developers with different levels of experience and skills across multiple technologies and platforms. The top 10 BI developer jobs in the USA include Stellar Consulting Solutions, Inmar Intelligence, Torrid, CACI International Inc, The Hartford, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Amazon Web Services, Anthem Inc, UnitedHealth Group, and Deloitte. These opportunities range from contract to full-time positions, offering interested candidates a variety of options to consider.

Essential Skills and Experience

Common prerequisites for these positions include a minimum of 3 to 7 years of experience in BI development. Proficiency in tools like Microsoft Power BI, SQL Server, Azure, Oracle Data Integrator, Tableau, Alteryx, AWS services, QlikView, SAS, Teradata, MicroStrategy is highly desirable. In addition to technical skills, employers seek candidates with a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field.

Apart from these, many positions also emphasize the need for strong analytical, problem-solving, leadership, and communication skills. For roles involving business development, a proven track record in sales or demonstrating an ability to exceed sales quotas is often a must-have.

A Snapshot from the Job Market

Illustrating the demand for BI developers, a leading business in Stockport is seeking a Power BI Developer to join their team. The business, which recently transitioned to Power BI, aims to build and maintain new reports for the wider organization. The role requires strong communication skills and an ability to manage stakeholders effectively. Offering opportunities for up-skilling and progression, the company provides the option to work in the office twice a week. The salary ranges from £35,000 – £45,000 per annum.

0
Business United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revitalizing River Basin: An Ambitious Project for Recreation and Economy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Pomerantz LLP Investigates EHang Holdings Ltd. on Behalf of Investors Following Damaging Hindenburg Report

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tally Solutions Sets Ambitious Growth Targets; TallyPrime 4.0 To Empower SMEs

By Hadeel Hashem

Semiconductor Industry Faces Turbulence Amid Rising Treasury Yields and Export Restrictions

By Justice Nwafor

Shell-Seatrium Collaboration to Redefine Offshore Oil Production with ...
@Business · 34 seconds
Shell-Seatrium Collaboration to Redefine Offshore Oil Production with ...
heart comment 0
Roland DGA Corporation’s TA Resin Ink for TrueVIS AP-640 Printer Earns ECOLOGO Certification

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Roland DGA Corporation's TA Resin Ink for TrueVIS AP-640 Printer Earns ECOLOGO Certification
FETV Removed from Comcast Lineup: CEO Criticizes Industry Practices

By Salman Khan

FETV Removed from Comcast Lineup: CEO Criticizes Industry Practices
Expert Insights: Economic and Geopolitical Landscape in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Expert Insights: Economic and Geopolitical Landscape in 2024
ICA Annual Meeting: High Demand with Limited Tickets and Accommodation Left

By BNN Correspondents

ICA Annual Meeting: High Demand with Limited Tickets and Accommodation Left
Latest Headlines
World News
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
24 seconds
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
25 seconds
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
32 seconds
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
36 seconds
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
38 seconds
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
40 seconds
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
40 seconds
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
40 seconds
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
46 seconds
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
46 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
50 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
53 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app