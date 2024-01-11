Hidden Tunnel Under Brooklyn Synagogue Sparks Controversy and Community Conflict

Officials in Brooklyn, New York have issued orders to stabilize buildings in the vicinity of a historic synagogue where a 60-foot tunnel was discovered. This tunnel, which extends under several buildings in Crown Heights, was clandestinely dug by a group of young men within the community. When leaders attempted to seal the tunnel, it led to a protest and subsequent arrests. The tunnel’s discovery, unauthorized and lacking the necessary permits, has sparked a series of debates and controversies within the community and beyond.

Unraveling the Underbelly

The tunnel, 8ft wide and 5ft high, was uncovered during an investigation by the city’s Department of Buildings. It was found to be causing structural issues to neighboring structures, resulting in emergency work orders and partial vacate orders. The synagogue, the global headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, faced citations due to the illegal excavation work that led to the creation of the tunnel.

Conflict and Controversy

Upon the arrival of a cement truck to seal the tunnel’s opening, a conflict emerged between police and worshippers at the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters. The incident led to the arrest of nine people. The tunnel’s purpose remains a subject of debate with no credible evidence to support claims of illicit activities associated with it.

The police closure and community dispute surrounding the tunnel, believed to be part of an expansion plan envisioned by the former head of the movement, have only added fuel to the fire. The tunnel revelation has led to a rift within the community and has been subject to international news coverage.