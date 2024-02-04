Hiawatha's GoDaddy Building to Transform into Local Destination

The erstwhile GoDaddy building in Hiawatha, now owned by NGD LLC, is poised for a transformative redevelopment into a thriving local destination. The new owners, a collaborative team of Doug and Chris Sevey of Enseva LLC, Mike and Andy Hodge of Hodge Construction, and former Hiawatha mayor Bill Bennett and Tracy Bennett, have proposed turning the seven-acre property into a community hub with a short-stay 'tower' hotel, a sit-down restaurant, and potentially an entertainment venue.

Redevelopment Plans in Line with Hiawatha's Vision

The redevelopment plan is in alignment with Hiawatha's Robins Road Corridor vision. The vision aims to transform the area into a vibrant community space with a distinct identity, making it more than just a transit route but a place for socializing and conducting business. City manager, Dennis Marks, has expressed his enthusiasm about the new owners' plan, which shares the city's vision.

GoDaddy Building: A Brief History

The GoDaddy building, which underwent a full remodel in 2017 and previously housed over 400 employees, was sold by KKR, Silver Lake Partners, and Technology. The cash deal was confidential, with the selling price remaining undisclosed. The building was originally listed at $8.43 million in 2022 and was later reduced to $7.025 million in October 2023.

Future Plans for the Building

Beyond the proposed 'tower' hotel, restaurant, and entertainment venue, the new owners are contemplating additional enhancements. These include the possibility of a strip mall with a coffee shop along Robins Road. Furthermore, the owners are considering expanding the structure to add hotel rooms and meeting spaces. They're presently in talks with hotel and restaurant chains, as well as breweries. However, no agreements have been finalized yet. The new owners aim to restore the building's former glory, adding value to the city through their planned growth. Their motivation stems not just from financial gain, but also from a genuine passion for community development.