HGTV's Bargain Block Renewed for 10 Episodes, New Orleans Spin-Off Announced

HGTV, a leading network in home and lifestyle content, has announced the renewal of its popular Detroit-based home renovation show, Bargain Block, for 10 new episodes and revealed plans for a New Orleans-based spin-off series. The second season of Bargain Block is set to premiere in Fall 2024, with the spin-off series following shortly after.

Bargain Block: Revitalizing Motor City Neighborhoods

The original series, Bargain Block, features Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas as they collaborate with real estate expert Shea Hicks-Whitfield to revitalize neighborhoods in Detroit. With their combined expertise in construction, design, and real estate, the trio breathes new life into long-neglected homes, creating affordable and stylish options for potential homebuyers.

HGTV's Head of Content, Loren Ruch, expressed excitement regarding the renewal of the show, stating, "Bargain Block has resonated with our audience due to its unique approach to community revitalization and the dynamic team of Keith, Evan, and Shea. We're thrilled to bring 10 new episodes to our viewers and expand the popular concept to a new city."

Bargain Block New Orleans: Creating Affordable Dream Homes

Building on the success of Bargain Block in Detroit, HGTV has greenlit a spin-off series, Bargain Block New Orleans. This new show will feature the same winning formula, focusing on creating affordable, stylish homes for first-time homebuyers in the historic city of New Orleans.

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas will once again showcase their skills in construction and design, working closely with local real estate experts to identify properties with potential. The spin-off series will consist of five episodes, offering viewers an intimate look at the transformation of these homes and the impact on the surrounding community.

Expanding the Bargain Block Legacy

The renewal of Bargain Block and the announcement of its spin-off series come amidst growing interest in home renovation and community development. According to Andrew Tracy, an associate editor at Realscreen, "The popularity of Bargain Block demonstrates the appeal of shows that combine home renovation with a focus on affordability and community engagement."

As the second season of Bargain Block and the debut of Bargain Block New Orleans approach, viewers can look forward to witnessing the continued growth and transformation of these cities, one home at a time. With their compelling storytelling and commitment to creating affordable housing options, these series are set to captivate audiences and make a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

As HGTV expands the Bargain Block legacy, it reinforces its dedication to delivering inspiring and informative content that resonates with viewers. By focusing on the human element of home renovation and the power of community revitalization, Bargain Block and its spin-off series offer a unique perspective on the world of home improvement.