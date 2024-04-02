HGTV Unveils 2024 Smart Home in Atlanta: Over $1M Prize Includes Luxury SUV

Revealed exclusively by PEOPLE, the HGTV Smart Home 2024 combines high-tech luxury with cozy comfort in Atlanta, Georgia. Designed by HGTV's Tiffany Brooks for a decade, this modern retreat features a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom layout, over 2,000 square feet of sophisticated living space, and comes with an all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV plus $150,000 cash. The entire prize package is valued at over $1 million, offering one lucky winner the chance to live in ultimate style.

A New Level of Home Design

The transformation led by Tiffany Brooks has turned the once compartmentalized structure into an open-plan haven, where the living room's expansive fireplace and library wall merge seamlessly with the outdoor living area through folding glass doors. Notably, the kitchen's design eschews upper cabinets in favor of large windows that frame the backyard's natural beauty, while the hidden pantry adds functionality without sacrificing style. Brooks's focus on creating airy, neutral spaces filled with smart living solutions defines this year's design ethos.

Smart Features for Modern Living

In the primary bedroom, Brooks has incorporated numerous smart features, including remote-controlled shades, LED ceiling lights, and a Bluetooth-enabled headboard for added convenience and connectivity. The en suite bathroom boasts a luxurious wet room with dual shower heads and a soaking tub, epitomizing the home's blend of high-tech and comfort. Additionally, the media room and guest bedrooms carry on the smart home theme, with unique touches like a ceiling mural and a snack bar that cater to both aesthetics and functionality.

Outdoor Living and Entertainment

The HGTV Smart Home 2024 extends its luxury to the outdoors, featuring a living plant wall that complements Atlanta's nickname, "the city in the forest." The backyard is designed for entertainment and relaxation, with double fire pits, an outdoor kitchen, and a pergola that offers direct access from the primary bedroom, emphasizing the home's seamless integration with nature.

With entries open from April 19, fans have the opportunity to win this architectural marvel by visiting HGTV.com/Smart and FoodNetwork.com/HGTVSmart twice daily. This giveaway not only highlights the innovative design and smart technology that HGTV is known for but also offers a glimpse into the future of home living.