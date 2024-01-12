en English
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Boosts University of Cincinnati’s Computing Power with Significant Donation

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:44 am EST
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Boosts University of Cincinnati’s Computing Power with Significant Donation

The University of Cincinnati’s Advanced Research Computing Center (ARCC), nestled within Digital Futures, an interdisciplinary research facility, has received a significant donation from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in the form of supercomputing resources. This contribution is poised to amplify the high-performance computing capabilities of the ARCC, a center integral to computational research and scholarship through the provision of essential tools and services for artificial intelligence, modeling, simulation, and machine learning.

HPE’s Contribution: A Leap into the Future

The HPE gift is of considerable significance to the ARCC. Jane Combs, the director of the ARCC, emphasized the impact of the contribution, stating that it will enable the staff and students to experiment with new ideas and acquire skills in a secure environment without compromising the integrity of the university’s production systems. These systems are indispensable for supporting national scientific research.

ARCC and HPE: A Partnership for Progress

The collaboration with HPE is set to ensure UC’s students and faculty remain at the cutting edge of technological advancements, contributing to national progress and solutions to substantial challenges. Trish Damkroger from HPE underscored the company’s commitment to making supercomputing accessible for research students, a critical initiative for nurturing computational science skills and fostering scientific innovations and advancements in AI.

ARCC: A Beacon of Innovation

The ARCC offers comprehensive services for the research data lifecycle, including secure transfer, analysis, and storage. Open to new clients in the greater Cincinnati computational community, the ARCC is a beacon of innovation, illuminating the path toward a future steeped in technological prowess. The announcement of the donation was accompanied by a photograph of Jane Combs with the ARCC team, a testament to the collaborative spirit and progressive vision that define the ARCC.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

