Hess Midstream LP Affiliate Initiates Public Offering of 10 Million Class A Shares

Global Infrastructure Partners, an affiliate of Hess Midstream LP, has kick-started a public offering of 10 million Class A shares. The move includes the possibility of an extra 1.5 million shares if the underwriters exercise a 30-day option. The financial gains from this sale, however, will not benefit Hess Midstream LP, but are directed towards the affiliate who is conducting the offering.

Details of the Offering

The sale is being managed by Citigroup, acting as the bookrunning manager. The Class A shares are to be sold on the New York Stock Exchange, over-the-counter, or through negotiated transactions, all subject to market conditions. The sale is being conducted through a prospectus supplement and base prospectus, available for review on the SEC's website or directly from Citigroup.

The shares are being sold under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC, ensuring compliance with state and federal securities laws. An important detail to note is that this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit the purchase of these securities.