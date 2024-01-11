en English
Business

Hess Corporation Foregoes Conference Call Amid Pending Chevron Acquisition

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
Hess Corporation Foregoes Conference Call Amid Pending Chevron Acquisition

Hess Corporation, the independent global energy company renowned for its exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, has announced an unprecedented move in its forthcoming fourth quarter earnings report release, scheduled for January 31. The company, in a surprising twist, has decided to forego the traditional conference call following the release of its earnings report. This decision comes in the wake of a definitive agreement for Hess to be acquired by energy giant, Chevron.

Acquisition Awaiting Approval

The proposed acquisition by Chevron, a pivotal process that could potentially reshape the landscape of the global energy sector, is currently subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. It is also tethered to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions. The two major players in the energy sector publicly agreed upon this acquisition on October 23, 2023, and it has been a focal point in the industry ever since.

Earnings Information to be Posted Online

Despite the decision to skip the conference call, Hess Corporation has assured its stakeholders that supplemental earnings information will be available on the company’s website. This move ensures that despite the changes in the traditional process, transparency and accessibility of information continue to be prioritized.

Forward-Looking Statements Included

In the midst of these strategic changes, Hess Corporation has included forward-looking statements in its announcement. These statements, while offering a glimpse into potential future scenarios, come with the caveat of being subject to various risks and uncertainties. Hess Corporation emphasises that these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ significantly from projections. These forward-looking statements, while standard in corporate communication, serve to manage expectations and provide a legal safeguard for the company.

Business Energy United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

