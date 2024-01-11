Hess Corporation Foregoes Conference Call Amid Pending Chevron Acquisition

Hess Corporation, the independent global energy company renowned for its exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, has announced an unprecedented move in its forthcoming fourth quarter earnings report release, scheduled for January 31. The company, in a surprising twist, has decided to forego the traditional conference call following the release of its earnings report. This decision comes in the wake of a definitive agreement for Hess to be acquired by energy giant, Chevron.

Acquisition Awaiting Approval

The proposed acquisition by Chevron, a pivotal process that could potentially reshape the landscape of the global energy sector, is currently subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. It is also tethered to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions. The two major players in the energy sector publicly agreed upon this acquisition on October 23, 2023, and it has been a focal point in the industry ever since.

Earnings Information to be Posted Online

Despite the decision to skip the conference call, Hess Corporation has assured its stakeholders that supplemental earnings information will be available on the company’s website. This move ensures that despite the changes in the traditional process, transparency and accessibility of information continue to be prioritized.

Forward-Looking Statements Included

In the midst of these strategic changes, Hess Corporation has included forward-looking statements in its announcement. These statements, while offering a glimpse into potential future scenarios, come with the caveat of being subject to various risks and uncertainties. Hess Corporation emphasises that these risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ significantly from projections. These forward-looking statements, while standard in corporate communication, serve to manage expectations and provide a legal safeguard for the company.