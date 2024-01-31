Hess Corporation Expands Bakken Drilling Operations in Strategic Move

In a significant move that has caught the attention of the energy industry, Hess Corporation has reported a rise in drilling activity and production in the Bakken shale region during the fourth quarter of the previous year. The net production from the Bakken stood at 194,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), marking a 2% increase from the third quarter's 190,000 boe/d. This marks a nearly 23% increase from the 158,000 boe/d in the same period of the previous year. These production gains can be credited to increased drilling and completion activity, as well as the impact of severe winter weather conditions at the end of 2022.

Drilling Activity and Future Projections

The company operated four drilling rigs in the Bakken during the last quarter and has plans to maintain this level of activity throughout 2024. They drilled 33 new wells, completed 30, and brought 33 new wells online in the region. Hess officials anticipate the Bakken production to average 200,000 boe/d by 2025, maintaining that level for almost a decade.

Chevron's Acquisition of Hess

The increase in Hess Corporation's drilling activities is set against the backdrop of its $60 billion acquisition by Chevron Corporation, which is expected to close in the first half of 2024. This move will substantially contribute to Chevron's U.S. onshore production. With a significant presence in premier basins like the Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins, Chevron will be adding the Bakken to its portfolio through this acquisition. Concurrently, Chevron is planning to exit the Duvernay Shale play in Alberta.

Expanding Chevron's Offshore Portfolio

The Hess acquisition gives Chevron not only incremental production from the Bakken but also substantial exposure to the prolific Guyana offshore oil discoveries. Hess' 30% interest in the Guyana Stabroek Block yielded a net production of 128,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) in the fourth quarter. The Prosperity FPSO project at Payara commenced production in November, adding another 14,000 net bbl/d. In addition to Bakken and Guyana, Hess also maintains a significant offshore presence in the Gulf of Mexico, where their net production was 30,000 boe/d in the last quarter.