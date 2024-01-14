Hertz’s Strategic Shift: Selling Off a Third of its EV Fleet

Car rental titan, Hertz, is reportedly selling off a significant portion of its electric vehicle (EV) fleet, which includes coveted Tesla Model 3 sedans, to the used car market. This strategic move, triggered by various factors, marks a shift from accumulating EVs for rent to travelers, to offloading them.

An Opportunity for Bargain Hunters, a Dilemma for Current EV Owners

The sale is a potential goldmine for shoppers on the hunt for affordable EVs, offering prices as low as $18,000 for a Model 3. However, it spells trouble for current EV owners, including those of Teslas and other brands, as the resale value of their vehicles is projected to take a hit. Tesla’s own sales strategy, which has involved diminishing resale values and profit margins to drive sales, has adversely affected the value of its cars. This depreciation is being felt both by Hertz and individual Tesla owners. In 2023, the average one-year-old EV in the US depreciated by 35%, which is about double the rate of used internal combustion vehicles.

Tesla Owners in Negative Equity

Tesla owners who financed their purchases are particularly hard hit, with many grappling with negative equity. This means that their cars have lost value at a pace faster than the repayment of their loans.

Impact on Car Manufacturers

Hertz’s decision also sends ripples across car manufacturers like General Motors and Polestar, which had deals with Hertz to sell EVs and were banking on the company buying as many vehicles as planned. Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr, who assumed leadership post-bankruptcy, had integrated EVs into Hertz’s recovery strategy. However, he has now signaled a pullback on EV purchases after the company’s earnings fell short of expectations due to higher depreciation and repair costs associated with the electric fleet.

Hertz is anticipated to take a $245 million charge related to depreciation expenses for the fourth quarter. While the company will persist in purchasing EVs from GM, the previous announcement of a plan to order up to 175,000 EVs from GM over five years was non-binding.