Hertz to Sell Off Electric Vehicles Amid Rising Repair Costs

In a strategic shift away from electric vehicles (EVs), Hertz Global Holdings has announced the sale of nearly 20,000 EVs from its U.S. fleet. The move comes about two years after the rental firm had first partnered with Tesla to provide electric vehicles for rent. This decision casts a spotlight on the challenges rental companies face in incorporating EVs into their fleets, particularly concerning maintenance and repair costs.

Hertz’s Shift in Strategy

Approximately a third of Hertz’s global EV fleet will be sold off, indicating a perceived downturn in demand for electric cars. The rental firm cites increased costs associated with collision and damage repairs for EVs as a key factor driving this strategic change. Despite its earlier goal of converting 25% of its fleet to electric by the end of 2024, Hertz is now pivoting towards gas-powered vehicles.

Implications of the Decision

The company’s decision to sell off the EVs follows a $245 million loss, primarily attributed to high expenses related to EV collision and damage. Notably, 2022 data showed that repairing an EV after a collision cost about 56% more than a conventional internal combustion vehicle. Moreover, the repair process for EVs typically involves longer wait times, further complicating their integration into rental fleets.

The Future of EVs in the Rental Market

Despite the challenges, EVs continue to be popular in the market, with sales increasing by 40% in the last three months compared to the previous year. However, Hertz’s decision underscores the broader issues of high EV ownership costs, including repair costs, servicing inconvenience, charging infrastructure, energy usage, and insurance premiums. While Hertz had previously ordered 100,000 Teslas, their move back to gas-powered vehicles reflects a broader trend of motorists continuing to favor internal combustion technology over EVs.