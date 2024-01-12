en English
Automotive

Hertz to Sell Off 20,000 Electric Cars Amid Low Demand and High Maintenance Costs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Hertz, the American car rental behemoth, is reportedly offloading approximately 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs), predominantly Teslas, in a surprising move that has the auto industry buzzing. The trigger for this drastic action is purportedly lower than anticipated demand coupled with exorbitantly high maintenance costs.

Shift in Strategy

Signalling a potential shift back towards gasoline-powered vehicles, Hertz’s decision underscores the hurdles confronting the adoption of electric cars in the rental space. Crucial factors such as consumer preference, readiness of infrastructure, and cost-effectiveness appear to be steering Hertz’s strategy. The company had initially envisioned that by 2024, 25% of its fleet would be electric. However, it is now grappling with challenges related to depreciation and damage to its EVs.

Financial Impact

The financial repercussions of this move are substantial, with an estimated impact of $190 million. The sale of these 20,000 EVs was initiated last month and is projected to continue throughout 2024. The company is recognizing an incremental net depreciation expense related to the sale, amounting to roughly $245 million.

Implications for the Electric Vehicle Market

This development could potentially ripple through the broader electric vehicle market, particularly impacting consumer acceptance and the feasibility of EVs in fleet operations. The decision is also somewhat attributed to price cuts by Tesla, which caused a sharp plunge in the resale value of their electric vehicles. Moreover, Tesla’s reluctance to offer volume discounts on replacement parts has been mentioned as part of the challenge.

Despite this setback, however, Hertz has not completely abandoned its electrification plans. The company intends to purchase more Teslas in the future, indicating its faith in the long-term prospects of the electric vehicle market.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

