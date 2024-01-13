en English
Automotive

Hertz Sells Off a Third of its EV Fleet: Shaking up the Used Car Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
In a significant change of strategy, Hertz, the car rental behemoth, has opted to sell a third of its burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) fleet, a move that echoes across the used car market. The decision essentially affords consumers the opportunity to acquire affordable EVs. However, the implications of this move ripple beyond benefiting bargain hunters.

Hertz’s EV Fleet: Strategic Shift and Market Response

This strategic pivot from Hertz’s original blueprint of amassing and renting out EVs is intrinsically tied to the company’s reaction to market dynamics and the depreciation of EV values. The sale of used Tesla Model 3 sedans for prices plummeting to as low as $18,000 brings negative consequences for other stakeholders in the EV market. Current EV owners, including those of Tesla and other brands, are witnessing a marked decline in the value of their vehicles.

Depreciation of EVs: A Double-Edged Sword

The depreciation of EVs has been so stark that within a year, these vehicles have lost approximately 35% of their value in the U.S. The rate of depreciation is double that of used internal combustion engine vehicles. This phenomenon is not only affecting individual owners but also Hertz itself. Tesla’s decision, under CEO Elon Musk, to prioritize sales over resale values and profit margins has exacerbated the situation.

Financial Impact: Negative Equity and Missed Earnings

Consequently, Tesla owners who financed their purchases are now grappling with negative equity, a scenario where their vehicle’s value has nosedived more rapidly than the repayment of their loans. Hertz’s CEO, Stephen Scherr, who assumed control of the company post-bankruptcy with a vision to integrate EVs into their business model, has had to recalibrate strategies following missed earnings expectations due to higher depreciation and repair costs from the electric fleet. Hertz is poised to take a $245 million charge related to depreciation expenses for the fourth quarter.

Automotive Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

