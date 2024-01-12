Hertz Sells a Third of its EV Fleet: A Setback or a Strategic Move?

In an unexpected move, car rental giant, Hertz, has decided to sell a significant portion of its electric vehicle (EV) fleet. This decision has sparked considerable debate in the industry, with some viewing it as a setback for the company’s commitment to electric mobility.

Hertz’s EV Fleet Reduction

Hertz is planning to sell about 20,000 vehicles, equivalent to one-third of its global electric fleet, including Teslas. This decision comes as a response to higher-than-expected repair costs and a decrease in the value of these vehicles. The sale is anticipated to boost the company’s earnings for 2024, despite a subsequent 6% drop in shares.

Implications of the Sale

The sale of such a substantial portion of Hertz’s EV fleet could have significant implications for the company’s investment strategy in electric mobility and its future fleet composition. The move reflects the challenges that the company is facing in maintaining an extensive EV fleet, including issues related to charging, upkeep, and higher usage rates by Uber drivers. The sale also presents an opportunity for consumers to purchase used EVs at discounted prices, with models like Tesla Model 3, Chevy Bolts, and BMW i3s available for as low as $17,000.

Focus on Profitability

The sale of the EV fleet is seen as a strategic move by Hertz to improve its profitability. The company plans to use some of the proceeds from the sale to purchase internal-combustion-engine vehicles, reflecting a shift in its investment approach. This strategy comes amid weaker demand for electric vehicles and their higher operating costs. Hertz will also record a non-cash charge in its fourth-quarter results of about $245 million related to incremental net depreciation expense.