Conflict & Defence

Hersh’s Report on Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts: The U.S. in the Crosshairs

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
Hersh's Report on Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts: The U.S. in the Crosshairs

September 2022 marked a turning point in the geopolitical landscape with the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, a critical conduit for natural gas from Russia to Europe. The event, which transpired in the frigid waters near Denmark and Sweden, was no ordinary incident but the result of deliberate underwater explosions that significantly damaged the pipelines. A year later, in a seismic revelation that has rocked the international community, Pulitzer prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has alleged that the United States was behind the operation.

Seymour Hersh: A Voice of Authority

Hersh, renowned for shedding light on the My Lai Massacre during the Vietnam War and the Abu Ghraib abuses in Iraq, is a respected figure in investigative journalism. His report on the Nord Stream pipeline blasts, published in 2023, is yet another testament to his commitment to unearthing truth, no matter how uncomfortable or inconvenient it may be.

The Allegations and Their Implications

Hersh’s findings suggest that the U.S. orchestrated the explosions to hamstring Russia’s capacity to export natural gas to Europe. By disrupting this critical supply, the U.S. could apply economic pressure on Russia amidst escalating geopolitical tensions. This assertion, backed by unnamed sources familiar with the planning and execution of the operation, alleges that the explosives were planted by divers during a NATO exercise in the Baltic Sea.

The Fallout

The U.S. government has categorically denied these allegations, labeling them as disinformation. Meanwhile, European authorities have launched investigations into the incident. The revelation has ignited international debate and scrutiny over the true perpetrators and their motivations. Furthermore, Hersh’s report has raised pressing questions about the security of vital international infrastructure and the lengths states might go to safeguard or advance their geopolitical interests.

The Nord Stream pipeline blasts and their aftermath highlight a dangerous game of power and influence, where nations’ economic lifelines can become pawns in a larger geopolitical chessboard. As the world grapples with this new reality, Seymour Hersh’s findings serve as a stark reminder of the need for transparency, accountability, and a collective commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

