Heroic University of Georgia Sorority Sisters Save Family from Sinking Car in Georgia Creek

Five University of Georgia sorority sisters became real-life heroes during a road trip to Savannah, stopping to rescue a mother and her two children from a sinking car. The incident occurred last Friday in Burke County, Georgia, as the women embarked on a girls' weekend. Their swift and courageous actions have since gained widespread admiration and gratitude from the community and the family they saved.

Advertisment

Swift Response in Critical Moments

Upon witnessing the family's SUV plunge 135 feet off the road into a creek, the sorority sisters - Molly McCollum, Jane McArdle, Eleanor Cart, Clarke Jones, and Kaitlyn Iannace - immediately sprang into action. Without hesitation, they navigated their way to the crash site and entered the water to rescue the trapped family. Cori Craft, the mother involved in the harrowing incident, recounted the terrifying moment her car lost control due to the rainy weather, emphasizing her desperation to ensure her children's safety. The group's quick thinking and bravery were crucial in saving the lives of Craft and her two children, one of whom required CPR after being submerged for several minutes.

Life-Saving Skills and Gratitude

Advertisment

Clarke Jones, who had learned CPR from her time as a high school lifeguard, was instrumental in reviving Craft's four-year-old son, who had been underwater for approximately four to five minutes. The successful CPR attempt was a pivotal moment, turning a potential tragedy into a story of survival and hope. The Burke County Sheriff's Office and Craft herself have publicly thanked the sorority sisters for their "absolutely admirable" bravery and quick thinking. Craft expressed a heartfelt desire to personally thank the women who had a significant hand in saving her and her children's lives.

A Reflection on Heroism and Community

This incident not only highlights the importance of being prepared for emergencies but also showcases the incredible impact of community and selflessness. The sorority sisters' actions serve as a powerful reminder of the difference individuals can make in the lives of others, even in the most unexpected circumstances. Their story is a testament to the strength of human spirit and the boundless capacity for heroism that resides in each of us. As Craft and her children recover from the ordeal, the community continues to celebrate the courage and quick action of these remarkable young women, whose response to a critical situation has inspired many.