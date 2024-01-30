Hermiston Church Launches Series on Faith in Dangerous Times

The Hermiston First United Methodist Church, a beacon of faith in Hermiston, has embarked upon a five-week book study series, 'Putting Our Faith to Work in Dangerous Times: a Study of the Letters of James.' Launched on Tuesday, January 30, the series unravels every subsequent Tuesday until February 27, within the solemn walls of Davis Hall.

Exploring Theology in Times of Uncertainty

In a world growing increasingly uncertain, this series offers a haven for those seeking to delve deeper into theological discussions and reflect on their faith. The study aims to inspire attendees to put their faith to work in these perilous times, guided by the wisdom inherent in the Letters of James. It encourages individuals to explore their beliefs, question, understand, and strengthen their spiritual foundation.

Open to All, Asking for Nothing

With a spirit of inclusivity, the event is open to all individuals who wish to join the conversation, with no prerequisite for registration or any associated fees. Attendees are welcomed to bring their lunch while the church will graciously provide beverages. The idea is to foster a sense of community, where individuals can share their thoughts, break bread, and grow together.

Engaging with the Church Community

Those intrigued by the prospect of this enlightening journey can reach out to the Hermiston First United Methodist Church directly for more information, or visit their Facebook page to stay updated. The church hopes to foster a vibrant dialogue around faith, spirituality, and the role it plays in navigating the turbulence of our times.