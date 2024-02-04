Hermene Hartman Highlights N'DIGO's Special Black History Month Programming on WGN Weekend Morning News

Hermene Hartman, the renowned founder of N'DIGO magazine, recently took to the airwaves on WGN Weekend Morning News, shedding light on the magazine's special Black History Month TV programming. This distinctive monthly programming, set to air on Channel 25 every Monday, exemplifies N'DIGO's unwavering dedication to presenting an authentic African American viewpoint on various subjects.

A Legacy of Authentic Representation

Since its inception by Hartman in 1989, N'DIGO has been a beacon for issues relevant to Chicago and the broader African American community. Its evolution from a print publication to a robust digital platform, and further to include a podcast and a TV show, underscores the magazine's commitment to adapt and grow with its audience. This adaptability, coupled with its focus on authentic representation, has cemented N'DIGO's place as a trusted voice within its community.

Black History Month Programming: A Celebration and a Commitment

N'DIGO's Black History Month programming is not just a tribute to the rich history and contributions of African Americans but also an affirmation of the magazine's ongoing commitment to highlighting the African American culture and issues. The programming, to be aired on Channel 25 on Mondays, promises viewers a unique blend of insight and enlightenment on matters pertinent to the African American community.

Engaging with N'DIGO: More than Just a Magazine

For those interested in delving deeper into the content N'DIGO offers, or for those simply wishing to learn more about the magazine, Hartman encourages visits to the N'DIGO website or the Instagram page at ndigomagapaper. Here, readers can explore a variety of articles, podcasts, and TV shows that continue to shed light on the African American experience, while also promoting diverse perspectives and dialogues.