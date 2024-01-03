en English
Business

Henry Schein to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investor Conference

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Henry Schein to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investor Conference

On January 10, 2024, Henry Schein, Inc., the world’s foremost provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, will take the stage at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investor Conference. The event, unfolding at The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, will be live-streamed, with replays available for later viewing on the company’s website.

Shaping Global Healthcare with a Million Customers

Henry Schein, a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P 500 index, has forged a robust network of technology and people that serves over a million customers across the globe. The company provides more than 300 valued solutions designed to fortify operational success and clinical outcomes for a diverse range of health care professionals. This includes office-based dental and medical practitioners, dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

Efficient Distribution Network and Product Range

The company operates via a centralized and automated distribution network, offering a vast range of more than 300,000 branded and corporate brand products. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein’s influence extends to 33 countries and territories.

Impressive Growth and Future Outlook

Henry Schein generated $12.6 billion in sales in 2022, marking a compound annual growth rate of approximately 12.1 percent since its public debut in 1995. The company’s impending presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investor Conference is poised to reveal more about its strategies for continued growth and contributions to the global healthcare sector.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

