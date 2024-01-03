en English
Business

Henry Schein, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Investor Conference

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Henry Schein, Inc., the world’s premier health care solutions provider to dental and medical professionals, is set to participate in the forthcoming J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Investor Conference. The event, due on January 10, 2024, will see Henry Schein presenting at 10:30 a.m. PST / 1:30 p.m. EST at The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco. The company has made provisions for interested individuals to tune in to the presentation via a live webcast on its website, with replays available for later viewing.

A Global Powerhouse in Health Care Solutions

As a Fortune 500 company, Henry Schein, Inc. boasts a global workforce of approximately 24,000 individuals. The company serves over 1 million customers, providing a wide array of products and solutions designed to improve both operational and clinical outcomes for dental and medical professionals. It operates a comprehensive and automated distribution network, offering over 300,000 branded and corporate brand products.

Impressive Performance and Growth

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein operates across 33 countries and territories. It achieved a remarkable sales figure of $12.6 billion in 2022, displaying a consistent annual growth rate of about 12.1 percent since its initial public offering in 1995. This consistent growth is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing high-quality health care solutions and its dedication to serving dental and medical professionals worldwide.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

