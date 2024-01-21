Hendersonville's Proposed Homeless Center: A Resource or a Risk?

In Hendersonville, North Carolina, a contentious proposal has stirred the city and its citizens. The City Council is contemplating the establishment of a homeless resource and day center at 1411 Asheville Highway. However, local residents and business owners are expressing concerns about the potential impact of such a center on safety and property values, drawing parallels to issues like loitering and drug use experienced around the AHOPE Day Center for the homeless in Asheville.

Voices of Concern

Among those expressing apprehensions are business owners Christie Alexander and Mike Ridenour, along with Ruth Ann Kitchen, the manager of Citgo gas station. Their concerns echo the sentiment of a significant sector of the local community who fear the potential negative implications of the proposed center.

Hendersonville Connections Center: A Beacon of Hope?

The Hendersonville Connections Center (HCC), a nonprofit directed by Rachel Ingram, is in the early stages of purchasing the property for the proposed center. The city has partnered with HCC, allocating $800,000 of pandemic American Rescue funds towards this project. The initiative aims to be a beacon of hope for the growing homeless population in the city, providing them with necessary resources and assistance.

Governmental Reservations

Despite the noble intent of the project, Councilman Jeff Miller and Councilwoman Jennifer Hensley, among others, have reservations about the cost and the project's current state. City Manager John Connett has indicated that the proposal's progression is not guaranteed and may not come up for a vote as soon as expected. A petition spearheaded by Christie Alexander opposing the center's location has gathered over 70 signatures, further complicating the matter.

The situation brings to light the delicate balance between addressing the needs of the homeless population and ensuring the safety and security of the local community. With such divided opinions and concerns, the future of the proposed Hendersonville Connections Center hangs in the balance.