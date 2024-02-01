Henderson County Public Schools Kickstart Online Kindergarten Registration: Class of 2037, Get Ready!

As the calendar flips to February 1, 2024, a sense of excitement fills the air. It's a monumental day for the potential Class of 2037 and their families, as online kindergarten registration for the 2024-2025 academic year swings open courtesy of the Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS). A new chapter in the lives of countless five-year-olds and their guardians is about to unfold.

Eligibility Criteria and Enrollment Procedure

Children who are five years old on or before August 31, 2024, are eligible for enrollment in their respective home school district. Parents or guardians can navigate the enrollment process using an online form designed to collect all the needed information, including proof of residency, birth certificates, transportation requirements, medical conditions, and Individual Education Plans (IEPs) if applicable.

The Importance of Early Enrollment

The HCPS encourages early enrollment, particularly during the months of February and March. The data gathered through this process aids the school district in planning for the approaching academic year with accurate student numbers. It also allows families ample time to receive and absorb pertinent district information and to prepare themselves and their children for the educational journey lying ahead.

Supporting Families through the Process

In a bid to make this transition smoother for families, HCPS is going the extra mile by organizing kindergarten readiness rallies in March. These events will serve as platforms for families to familiarize themselves with the school environment and understand the educational expectations. Moreover, additional support such as question-and-answer sessions and in-person assistance for Spanish-speaking families is being offered. For further assistance with the kindergarten registration process, resources such as an ESL Family Liaison are also available.