Helmerich & Payne Announces Q1 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP), a leading global provider of high-performance drilling rigs and advanced automation technologies, has announced its fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings release, scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (ET). This announcement marks another milestone in the company’s storied history, which stretches back over a century to its founding in 1920.

Conference Call Details

The forthcoming earnings call will feature key figures from Helmerich & Payne’s leadership team. President and CEO John Lindsay, Senior Vice President and CFO Mark Smith, and Vice President of Investor Relations Dave Wilson will address investors during the call. The event will be accessible via phone or audio webcast, ensuring a wide range of investors can participate.

Archival and Accessibility

Recognizing the global nature of its investor base and the varying time zones, the company has ensured that those who cannot attend the live event will still have access to the information. The call will be archived and made accessible online for a full year under the “Investors” section of the company’s website. This move reaffirms Helmerich & Payne’s commitment to transparency and accessibility for all its stakeholders.

A Century-Old Commitment to Excellence

Helmerich & Payne has forged a reputation for industry-leading productivity and reliability. The company operates high-performance drilling rigs worldwide, continually pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the drilling industry. Beyond its operational excellence, the company has been at the forefront of innovation, developing new technologies in directional drilling and survey management. This relentless focus on innovation and excellence has allowed Helmerich & Payne to deliver superior results for its customers and shareholders, sustaining its position as a leader in its field.