Hellenic American Academy in Deerfield Opens Admissions for 2024-2025, Celebrates 2023 Achievements

The Hellenic American Academy (HAA) in Deerfield, IL, an institution recognized for its problem-based learning curriculum and strong emphasis on math, science, literature, and history, opens its arms for the 2024-2025 school year. Admissions are set to commence for students from Preschool to 8th Grade, providing an opportunity to be part of an esteemed educational journey. In addition to these core subjects, HAA takes pride in its immersive Greek Language Education program, a unique aspect that sets it apart from the rest.

A Multifaceted Curriculum

HAA offers a Preschool Creative Curriculum, designed to stimulate young minds and lay a robust foundation for their academic journey. Notably, the academy provides optional before and after school care, ensuring flexibility for working parents. Moreover, various After School Enrichment and Cultural Programs are available, aiming to nurture students' talents and interests beyond the classroom.

Registration Timeframes

Current students can register starting February 1, while new students get the green light from March 1. HAA encourages early registration due to the expected waitlist, particularly for PreK and grades 3-5, indicating the high demand for the quality education it offers.

Reflecting on 2023 Successes

2023 was a year of notable achievements for HAA students. They secured the first place in the Illinois Junior Academy of Science Fair, a testament to the academy's strong emphasis on science education. Moreover, HAA students have showcased high placements in honors courses in high school, and top national performance in math and reading. These accomplishments serve as a reflection of the academy's commitment to fostering educational excellence.

As a recognized institution by the Illinois State Board of Education and accredited as an Examination Center for the Ellinomatheia Certificate, HAA boasts a high success rate in the Ellinomatheia exams. This recognition further cements HAA's position as a leading educational institution not only in Deerfield but also in Illinois.

Parents interested in giving their children a holistic education experience are invited to schedule a tour of the HAA campus and find more detailed information online.