Helicopter Radiation Surveys to Secure Super Bowl LVIII

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII, a specialized helicopter equipped with state-of-the-art radiation detectors will swoop over the Las Vegas valley, conducting aerial radiation assessment surveys. This initiative forms a part of the comprehensive security and emergency preparedness measures deployed for the event. The Nuclear Emergency Support Team (NEST), operating under the auspices of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), will commence these radiation surveys on February 5th, continuing through to February 8th, with the Super Bowl slated for February 11th at the Allegiant Stadium.

Aerial Vigilance at its Best

The twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter, a symbol of aerial vigilance, will fly approximately 150 feet above the ground at a speed of 80 mph, meticulously following a grid pattern. It will take about two hours to survey each area, with operations conducted exclusively during daylight hours. This initiative by NEST mirrors similar surveys conducted five weeks earlier in anticipation of the New Year's Eve celebrations.

US Secretary of Energy's Visit

Adding to the significance of these measures, U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, is scheduled to meet with the NEST team on Thursday during her visit to Las Vegas. She will be engaging in several events promoting renewable energy, including a tour of the Allegiant Stadium, the venue for the Super Bowl.

A Reassuring Message from NNSA

The NNSA has been transparent about these surveys, stating that they represent standard practice for such high-profile events. The intention is to reassure the public, who are likely to spot the low-flying aircraft, that these measures are purely for their protection and safety, and there is no cause for alarm.